US judge holds China liable for COVID-19 response, allegedly hoarding medical supplies

A US federal judge has found the Chinese government liable for its actions during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that China is responsible for concealing the virus' spread and hoarding vital protective equipment, said local media.

US Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. of the US state of Missouri on Friday imposed a $24 billion penalty on China, a move that officials vow to enforce by seizing Chinese assets, including land in the state, said the New York Times.

The lawsuit, initiated by Missouri's attorney general's office in April 2020, accused China of withholding critical information about the virus' existence and transmission while simultaneously limiting the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The case, filed during the early months of the pandemic, claimed these actions contributed to significant delays in the US response, the report says.

In his decision, Limbaugh pointed to evidence that China was aware of COVID's spread much earlier than it shared with the global community.

The judge also said China took steps to nationalize American factories within its borders to prioritize domestic production of protective equipment, limiting its availability for export and raising prices in markets like Missouri.

Chinese officials, however, rejected the decision.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China's Embassy in Washington, called the case groundless.

"The so-called lawsuit has no basis in fact, law or international precedence," Liu said in a statement. "China does not and will not accept it. If China's interests are harmed, we will firmly take reciprocal countermeasures according to international law."







