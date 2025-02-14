‘Civilization has failed’: Malaysian statesman Mahathir slams US, EU over Gaza genocide

Veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad on Friday criticized the support extended to Israel by the US and EU, saying it is "disgusting."

"The America which wants to be great again, aid and abet the genocide by the Israelis," said the 99-year-old former prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation.

"So do its European allies. This is the behavior of savages, not civilized people," he said about support provided to Tel Aviv in its genocidal military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Since its Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins. A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement is in place since Jan. 19, pausing the war which has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted investigations against Israel and its top officials at the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.

"We cannot claim to be civilized when we ignore all those high moral values that we associate with modern civilization," Mahathir said on X.

The "mass murder being committed by Israel… is supported financially and with weapons by the great advocates of human rights, the sanctity of human life, the abhorrence of cruelty," he added.

"We see tens of thousand(s) of people being killed, being starved to death, denied supply of water and medicine. We see hospitals and schools and refugee camps being bombed and rocketed," said the veteran politician. "Yes. Civilization has failed."