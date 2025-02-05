New cancer treatments show promising results, experts say

The increasing frequency of cancer, with one in five people affected, has raised hopes for new treatments. Thanks to smart drugs used in almost all types of cancer, good results are being achieved even in advanced stages.

Cancer continues to be one of the most significant health issues worldwide, affecting millions every year. Currently, there are about 52 million cancer patients globally, with 20 million new cases diagnosed annually. Experts predict that these numbers could rise by 50% within the next 20 years.

However, advancements in medicine and the importance of early detection are helping make significant progress in cancer treatment. New treatment methods are extending patients' lifespans and improving treatment effectiveness. On World Cancer Day, February 4, we spoke with Prof. Dr. Nebi Serkan Demirci from Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa Medical Faculty's Oncology Clinic to discuss the latest approaches in cancer treatment.

Cancer is preventable Prof. Dr. Demirci highlighted the importance of cancer as a public health issue, noting that Turkey faces similar conditions to the global trend. According to the Ministry of Health's latest data, 250,000 new cancer cases are reported annually in Turkey, with 150,000 deaths each year due to cancer.

He emphasized that cancer is preventable, pointing out that its main causes include smoking, alcohol, processed foods, and obesity. "A sedentary lifestyle is also a key factor contributing to the increasing prevalence of cancer," he said.

Prof. Dr. Demirci also stressed that cancer prevention is possible. "Avoiding smoking and alcohol, exercising, eating healthily, and consuming only as much food as needed will significantly reduce cancer rates," he explained. He also mentioned the KETEM (Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening, and Education Center) programs, which help detect cancers early, such as breast, prostate, cervical, and colorectal cancers.

The stage of cancer shapes treatment Prof. Dr. Demirci explained that after diagnosing cancer, staging is essential to determine the treatment path. "The stage of the disease directly affects the likelihood of survival, potential response to treatment, and overall outcome," he said. Various imaging methods, including MRIs, PET scans, and blood tests, are used for staging.

Effective treatment even in advanced stages Advancements in medicine have led to significant improvements in survival rates, even for advanced cancer stages. Prof. Dr. Demirci noted, "In the last decade, survival rates for lung, breast, and ovarian cancers have improved dramatically, even in stage 4." For example, in advanced-stage breast cancer with high hormone receptor levels, treatment can turn it into a chronic condition, offering patients survival for several years.

Smart drugs, widely used for almost all types of cancer, are playing a key role. Prof. Dr. Demirci highlighted that not all cancers are suitable for these drugs, noting that non-smokers with lung cancer have a 40% chance of being suitable for smart drugs, while long-term smokers have only a 2-3% chance.

Antibody-drug conjugates, a newer treatment, combine chemotherapy and smart drugs, offering targeted treatment by attaching chemotherapy to an antibody. These are some of the most recent treatment options in oncology.