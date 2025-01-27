Study: Parental divorce tied to higher stroke risk in older adults

A new study has revealed that individuals whose parents divorced during childhood face an increased risk of stroke in later life. The research shows that even when considering traditional risk factors like lifestyle and socioeconomic status, the effect persists, deeply influencing stress responses over the years.

The study, conducted by researchers from Toronto, Tyndale, and Texas Universities, found that older adults whose parents divorced during childhood are more likely to experience a stroke. The research showed that 1 in 9 American adults aged 65 and older whose parents divorced have had a stroke, while only 1 in 15 individuals whose parents stayed together had the same outcome.

Analysis of Long-Term Health Effects The study's lead author, Mary Kate Schilke, a faculty member in the Department of Psychology at Tyndale University, stated, "Our study shows that even when considering known risk factors like smoking, physical inactivity, low income, low education levels, diabetes, depression, and low social support, those with divorced parents have a 61% higher likelihood of experiencing a stroke."

The strength of this connection is said to be comparable to well-known stroke risk factors such as diabetes and depression. Researchers also noted that similar findings were observed with a different sample a decade ago.

Biological and Social Factors The study found no significant link between childhood adversities such as emotional abuse, neglect, parental mental health issues, or substance use and stroke risk.

While researchers are unable to offer a definitive explanation for the connection between parental divorce and stroke, they suggest that biological and social factors may play a role.

Professor Esme Fuller-Thomson from the University of Toronto said, "From a biological settlement perspective, the separation of parents in childhood may lead to elevated levels of stress hormones, which could permanently affect the developing brain and the child's ability to respond to stress."

Published in PLOS One, the study analyzed 13,205 older American adults with divorced parents from the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Study.

"Future research, if it finds similar connections, could lead health professionals to develop more targeted approaches for stroke prevention and education, taking family structure into account," said Schilke.