Dissociation in children linked to trauma; Early intervention crucial

Dissociation is a condition in which a person experiences a disconnect between their mind and reality .

This mechanism, often emerging after trauma, can deeply affect an individual's emotional and social life. In children, dissociation may be harder to detect, but it can manifest in behaviors such as withdrawal or sudden emotional changes.

Studies reveal that around 10% of children experience dissociative symptoms at some point, with those from war zones or domestic violence environments at higher risk.

Early trauma such as abuse, neglect, or major losses may lead to dissociation, which can be identified through signs like daydreaming, unresponsiveness, memory issues, or behavioral shifts.

Children may also use dissociation as a coping mechanism in response to stress, and the growing exposure to digital and social media content has been linked to an increase in dissociative tendencies.

Treatment involves proper sleep, healthy nutrition, and strong social support systems, with early therapy shown to reduce the severity of dissociative disorders.