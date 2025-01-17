Study identifies 293 new genetic variations linked to depression

An international research team has uncovered 293 new genetic variations associated with depression.

The study provides important insights into the genetic foundations of the disease, while also paving the way for the development of more personalized treatment methods based on individual genetic makeup.

The research, which analyzed data from millions of people from different ethnic backgrounds worldwide, suggests that the process of predicting depression risk could become more inclusive.

Scientists emphasize that the findings contribute to a better understanding of the genetic impacts of depression, which could help improve treatment methods.

Data from over 5 million people was used in the study. The research examined anonymized data from 688,808 individuals diagnosed with depression and 4.3 million individuals without the illness, from 29 countries.

Andrew McIntosh, a biological psychiatrist at the University of Edinburgh, pointed out that significant gaps in knowledge about depression hinder better treatment for patients, stating, "Larger and more globally inclusive studies are critical for developing new and effective treatments."

The study identified many new genetic variants, thanks to participants from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

According to scientists, this may offer the opportunity to predict depression's genetic risk more accurately and treat the illness more effectively for different communities.