Bangladesh reports 1st death by HMPV

Published January 16,2025
Bangladesh has seen its first known death from human metapneumovirus (HMPV), officials confirmed to Anadolu on Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman died at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday night. The virus was first detected in the South Asian country in 2017.

"This is the first case of death in the country from HMPV," Health Services Director Md Farhad Hussain told Anadolu.

Before her death, the woman was undergoing treatment after being infected with a virus early this month and was also facing other health complications, according to officials.