New method aims to weaken negative memories

Erasing bad memories and traumatic flashbacks could be a significant step in treating many mental health issues.

Scientists have developed a promising approach: reactivating positive memories to weaken negative ones.

An international research team conducted a multi-day experiment with 37 participants, asking them to associate random words with negative images. Later, they aimed to reprogram half of these associations and "intervene" in the negative memories.

In their published paper, researchers stated:

"We observed that this procedure weakened the recall of negative memories and increased the involuntary activation of positive memories."

RE-CODING WITH POSITIVE IMAGES

The study used well-known databases of negative images, such as injuries or dangerous animals, and positive images, like calm landscapes or laughing children.

On the first evening, participants received memory training to associate negative images with meaningless words. The next day, after these memories were reinforced by sleep, half of the words were re-coded by linking them to positive images.

INTERVENTION DURING SLEEP

On the second night, the participants were played audio recordings of meaningless words during the non-rapid eye movement (NREM) phase of sleep, a crucial time for memory consolidation. Brain activity was monitored with electroencephalography (EEG).

The theta wave activity, related to emotional memory processing, was observed to increase in response to auditory memory cues, especially for positive cues.

In follow-up surveys, participants were found to be less successful in recalling negative memories mixed with positive ones. The positive memories associated with those words came to mind more often and were viewed with a more positive emotional outlook.

NEW HORIZONS IN TREATMENT

The researchers concluded, "A non-invasive sleep intervention could alter negative memories and emotional responses. Our findings may offer new perspectives on treating trauma or pathological memories."

While the research is still in its early stages, it shows promise. Ongoing studies are exploring how more complex memories can be regulated in real-world settings and how long these effects can last.