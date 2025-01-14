Handwashing rates after using the toilet alarmingly low in Europe - study

According to a Euronews Health study, 94% of Turks wash their hands after using the toilet. Recent data suggests that hand hygiene should be taken more seriously in the Netherlands, especially during a period when the flu epidemic continues at full speed in Europe.

A study on Europeans' handwashing habits revealed that half of the Dutch do not wash their hands after using the toilet. Turks ranked second after the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina in terms of high handwashing rates.

Although handwashing is a basic hygiene practice, there seem to be large differences in handwashing habits across Europe.

According to the latest available data published on Statista on Europeans' handwashing habits, half of the Dutch do not care much about washing their hands after using the toilet.

43 percent of Italians refuse to wash their hands properly with soap after going to the toilet. Spaniards rank third on the list with 39 percent not washing their hands after using the toilet, followed by the French with 38 percent and the Russians with 37 percent. Next on the list are Austrians and Latvians, with 35 percent of both peoples seemingly lacking basic handwashing habits. Poles, on the other hand, have a better report card when it comes to handwashing. 68 percent of the population in the country say they wash their hands after using the toilet. 71 percent of the population of both Czechia and Ukraine and 72 percent of the population of Bulgaria wash their hands. Next on the list is Switzerland with 73 percent, followed by Ireland with 74 percent and England with 75 percent. About a quarter of Finns don't seem to like washing their hands after using the toilet, but 76 percent pay attention to hand hygiene. They are followed by their Scandinavian neighbors Sweden with 78 percent. This is also the score for Germany and Iceland. In the 80 percent range, we are starting to see countries that take hand hygiene a little more seriously. While the handwashing rate is 83 percent in Serbia, it is 84 percent in Romania and 85 percent in Kosovo. The same rate applies to the Portuguese. The two countries that seem to take hand hygiene quite seriously are Bosnia-Herzegovina and Türkiye.

The countries with the highest handwashing rates are as follows, respectively:

Bosnia-Herzegovina 96%

Türkiye 94%

Portugal 85%

Kosovo 85%

Romania 84%

Serbia 83%

Germany 78%

Iceland 78%

Sweden 78%

Finland 76%

England 75%

Ireland 74%

Switzerland 73%



THE 4 RULES OF CORRECT HANDWASHING

Experts point out that washing hands regularly could save the lives of a million children each year worldwide due to infectious diseases and emphasize that infections can be reduced by 50%.

Professor Dr. Ayşe Sesin Kocagöz, Faculty Member of Infectious Diseases at Acıbadem University Faculty of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Specialist at Acıbadem Maslak Hospital, said in a statement on the occasion of October 15 World Handwashing Day, "It is not handwashing, but correct handwashing that is important."

Prof. Dr. Kocagöz told sabah.com.tr about the 4 essential rules of correct handwashing that most of us do not know.

1. Count slowly up to 15

Quickly touching water and soap at the sink is not a healthy and proper handwashing. While soaping the hands, it is necessary to count slowly up to at least 15 so that the hands are not washed hastily.

2. Plenty of water and soap

Hands should be washed with plenty of water and soap, including the wrists, palms, between the fingers, fingertips, and especially under the nails. First, we should wet our hands together with our wrists, then start the rubbing process with soap. During this time, the tap should be turned off to save water.

3. Pay attention to the back of your hands

A mistake most of us make is thinking that only the palms and fingers of our hands are dirty! However, it is also necessary to wash the back of our hands very well while washing our hands. The back of the hands should be rubbed well with the palm of the other hand.

4. Do not leave your hands moist

You washed your hands, but the correct washing rules are not yet complete. Because waiting for it to 'dry itself' can invite some skin diseases such as eczema and fungus.