Each cigarette cuts 20 minutes from life, study finds

Experts say each cigarette smoked shortens life expectancy by 20 minutes, but if you quit smoking for a week, your lifespan could increase by one day. This striking data was calculated by researchers at University College London (UCL) based on current data.

A 2000 study had estimated that each cigarette took 11 minutes off one's life. The new calculation, supported by data on mortality rates from a larger population of smokers, provides a more accurate estimate.

CLEARLY COMMUNICATING THE DANGERS OF SMOKING

Researchers say this update aims to encourage people to quit smoking. Smoking increases the risk of lung cancer, brain damage, and other serious health problems.

In their published paper, the researchers state: "It is difficult to clearly and accessibly communicate the harms of smoking to smokers. However, calculating how much each cigarette shortens life expectancy could be an effective way to express this damage."

QUITTNG SMOKING BENEFITS PEOPLE OF ALL AGES

Of course, the 20-minute loss is a general estimate. Smoking habits, such as how deeply someone inhales or their other health conditions, can influence this. However, this timeframe provides a simple and effective way to understand the impact of smoking on the body.

Researchers emphasize that the harm of smoking accumulates over time, and the earlier you quit, the more your life expectancy will increase:

"If a smoker quits on January 1, 2025, by January 8, they could gain one day, by February 20 they could gain a week, and by August 5, they could gain a month. By the end of the year, they could avoid losing a total of 50 days of life."

According to UK data, smoking shortens life expectancy by an average of 10 years for men and 11 years for women. Smoking is considered the leading cause of preventable deaths and diseases both in the UK and the U.S.

Researchers emphasize that reducing smoking is not enough, and completely quitting is the only solution to eliminate health risks. No matter your age or how long you've been smoking, quitting will still bring benefits.

In their paper, the researchers conclude: "It is beneficial to quit smoking at any age, but the earlier you break the cycle of death, the longer and healthier your life will be."

The study was published in the journal Addiction.