Daily one-hour walk could add 6 hours to your life, study finds

A new study provides extra motivation for incorporating walking into daily life. According to research led by scientists from Griffith University in Australia, walking for just one hour a day could add an average of 6 hours to your life.

This effect is especially pronounced in the least active 25% of people in the United States. Researchers suggest that individuals in this group can achieve significant health benefits by adding just one hour of walking to their daily routine.

In the top 25% of the most active group, the benefits of extra walking are more limited, as these individuals are already reaping the benefits of regular exercise.

STUDY FINDINGS

The study analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in the United States. This survey involves approximately 5,000 volunteers each year. Researchers compared data from wearable activity trackers with life expectancy tables to assess the impact of physical activity on lifespan.

According to the study's findings:

If individuals aged 40 and older in the U.S. were as active as the top 25% of the population, their life expectancy could increase by an average of 5.3 years.

A daily 1-hour walk could add about 6 hours (376.3 minutes) to the lives of the least active group.

POWER OF EXERCISE

While it has long been known that exercise extends life expectancy, this research underscores the benefits of physical activity in more concrete terms.

Professor Lennert Veerman, from Griffith University, notes that it is possible to join the most active 25% of the population:

"This is not an unreachable goal, as 25% of the population is already doing it. Reaching this level might only require about 3 hours of walking per day."

Professor Veerman also highlights that physical activity not only improves individual quality of life but also alleviates pressure on healthcare systems:

"Physical activity has the potential to halve the risk of death. Encouraging more people to move and creating walkable, bike-accessible neighborhoods could provide significant benefits for both individual health and the environment."