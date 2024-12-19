Microplastics found to cause cancer and reproductive disorders

Scientists have discovered that microplastics, which enter the body through inhaled air, consumed water, and eaten food, can cause reproductive disorders as well as colon and lung cancer.

In a study published in Environmental Science & Technology, researchers examined 1,815 studies conducted on rats and humans to understand how microplastics can harm the digestive, respiratory, and reproductive systems.

Scientists emphasized that due to the widespread use of plastics in daily life, people unknowingly encounter numerous microplastics through air, water, and food. The study found evidence linking microplastics not only to lung and colon cancers but also to certain reproductive issues.

The researchers noted that the increase in colon cancer cases among adults under 55—almost double compared to 10 years ago—and the rising lung cancer diagnoses in non-smokers could be related to microplastics.

Most of the studies included in the review focused on a specific type of microplastic commonly used in laboratory settings, but the scientists pointed out that microplastics come in many different forms.

The researchers concluded that it will take a long time to fully determine the exact impact of microplastics on human health.