California governor declares emergency amid avian flu outbreak

An "emergency" has been declared in California following an increase in avian flu (H5N1) cases. The state's Governor's Office announced that the virus, which had been detected in livestock across 16 states, was also found in cows on Southern California farms.

The emergency declaration aims to control the spread of the disease and reduce the number of cases.

Governor Gavin Newsom stated that the risk to public health remains "low" and assured that all necessary measures would be taken to prevent further spread.

He explained that the emergency declaration would provide state agencies with the resources and flexibility needed for a swift response.

Over half of California's more than 1,100 dairy farms, which account for about one-fifth of the nation's milk production, have reported avian flu cases.

The FDA revealed that one in five commercial milk samples tested nationwide showed traces of the virus.

Avian flu was first detected in cattle in Texas in March, and subsequent findings confirmed the virus's presence in 16 more states.