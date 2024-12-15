"Mini brain" discovered in human heart

The long-held belief that the heart is solely controlled by the brain is being challenged by a groundbreaking discovery. Researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and Columbia University in the US have found that the heart has its own nervous system. This independent system, referred to as a "mini brain," regulates the heart's rhythm.

For years, it was thought that the heart was controlled by the autonomic nervous system connected to the brain. However, the research revealed that the nerve network within the heart is far more complex than previously thought and plays an independent role in regulating its rhythm.

Dr. Konstantinos Ampatzis from Karolinska Institute explained, "This mini brain plays a vital role in controlling the heartbeat, much like how the brain regulates rhythmic functions like breathing or movement."

The study identified multiple types of neurons in the heart, one of which is responsible for the heart's "natural pacemaker" function. This discovery not only changes existing views on heart rhythm control but also opens new clinical possibilities for treatment.

Hope for New Treatment Approaches

The research was conducted on zebrafish, which have similar rhythms and functions to the human heart. Using techniques like single-cell RNA sequencing, anatomical studies, and electrophysiology, the researchers mapped the structure, organization, and function of the heart's neurons.

Dr. Ampatzis stated, "We will continue to explore the interaction between the heart's neural network and the brain under various conditions such as exercise, stress, or disease. Our goal is to identify new treatment targets by studying how disruptions in the heart's neural network contribute to various heart conditions."