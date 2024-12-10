SCIENTISTS DEVELOP IMPLANT TO HEAL BROKEN BONES USING PATIENTS OWN BLOOD

Scientists have developed an implant that could potentially treat broken bones using the patient's own blood. Drawing inspiration from the body's natural healing ability, the team at the University of Nottingham has created this groundbreaking implant, with the results considered a significant step forward in advanced materials science.

SUPPORTING THE BODY'S HEALING MECHANISMS

The human body can quickly repair minor injuries through natural processes like blood clotting. However, it struggles with larger injuries. To address this, researchers at the University of Nottingham have developed a special material designed to enhance the body's natural repair process.

This material supports the formation of what is known as a "regenerative hematoma" (RH), which forms naturally to repair tissue during injuries. By adding specially developed "peptide amphiphiles" (a type of protein) to human blood in the laboratory, the team was able to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of RH formation.

A MORE EFFECTIVE AND SAFER TREATMENT

According to the research team, the new material easily integrates with blood and can be produced using a 3D printer when needed. Dr. Cosimo Ligorio, a co-author of the study, highlighted the great potential of this approach, saying:

"Turning human blood into highly regenerative implants is both a safe and simple process. Blood is a free resource, and enough can be obtained from patients."

SUCCESSFUL TESTS ON RATS

The team tested the method on rats. By adding peptides to the rats' blood, they created strong RH structures, which were then placed into cavities in the animals' skulls.

The results were remarkable:

In rats with the new implant, bone formation reached 62% within six weeks.

Rats with no treatment showed only 30% bone formation.

Those treated with artificial bone had a healing rate of approximately 50%.

PROMISING FOR HUMANS

While the researchers stress that more work is needed before this method can be used in humans, the initial findings suggest that this approach could make a significant difference in the field of regenerative medicine.

Professor Alvaro Mata, who led the study, explained the importance of the method:

"This bio-collaborative approach offers the opportunity to develop more effective regenerative materials by enhancing the mechanisms of natural healing."

This new treatment method may offer a more natural and effective solution for healing bone fractures in the future, using patients' own blood.