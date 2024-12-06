Doomscrolling: A growing threat to mental health and brain health

Doomscrolling, the habit of endlessly scrolling through negative content on social media, not only drains the brain but also harms mental health.

Modern-day addiction, "doomscrolling," refers to the compulsive consumption of negative news, which affects not only our psychological well-being but also our brain function.

AN ENDLESS ANXIETY CYCLE

Today, social media is an integral part of our lives, but the constant scrolling habit is taking a toll on our health. Doomscrolling refers to the continuous consumption of negative content, which researchers say attracts our attention more than positive news. Akyüz Çaylak explains, "Studies show that people are more likely to notice angry faces than happy ones. Similarly, negative words often capture attention more than positive ones. This bias towards negative news leads to a cycle of anxiety."

For modern humans, doomscrolling often becomes a coping mechanism for stress, anxiety, or depression. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people frequently checked negative news to manage uncertainty. When they didn't check, they felt anxious or upset, which pushed them back into the cycle," Akyüz Çaylak says.

This habit triggers stress hormones, leading to mental burnout over time. Constant exposure to negativity can result in distractions and a decline in decision-making abilities.

THE DANGER OF "BRAIN DECAY"

Doomscrolling not only heightens anxiety but also harms the brain's long-term health. Constant bombardment of information prevents the brain from resting, weakening neural networks and affecting memory, focus, and decision-making. Studies show that doomscrolling can accelerate "brain decay."

"When exposed to doomscrolling, we are always in a state of threat, which increases the likelihood of psychological distress and leads to lower mental well-being," Akyüz Çaylak explains. "Doomscrolling has been linked to sleep problems and worsened health, with chronic sleep issues potentially triggering depression."

ALGORITHMS FUELING THE ADDICTION

Social media algorithms suggest more of the content we engage with, often leading users to more negative and violent content, feeding the doomscrolling cycle. One of the key signs of addiction is the loss of control over behavior, and people often continue doomscrolling even when it makes them feel worse.

Akyüz Çaylak suggests ways to break the doomscrolling cycle:

Set Digital Boundaries : "Limit your daily social media usage. Reducing screen time before bed is crucial for mental health."

: "Limit your daily social media usage. Reducing screen time before bed is crucial for mental health." Practice Mindfulness : "Focus on the present moment. By engaging your senses, you can clear your mind of negative thoughts."

: "Focus on the present moment. By engaging your senses, you can clear your mind of negative thoughts." Seek Professional Help: "If you're struggling to manage doomscrolling, consider seeking professional support."

Doomscrolling isn't just a digital habit—it's a serious threat to our individual and societal well-being. Given its potential impact on brain function, breaking free from this cycle is more important than ever.