Mysterious disease claims 79 lives in DR Congo

At least 79 people died as a result of a mysterious disease in the southwestern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) last month, with the health minister announcing on Tuesday that a team of experts have been dispatched to determine the exact nature of the illness.

The situation in Panzi village of the Kwango province is alarming, with over 60 people killed by a mysterious illness between Nov. 10 and 25, bringing the total number of deaths in the region to 79 last month, Health Minister Samuel Kamba Roger said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

These symptoms could indicate several infectious diseases, including mpox and Ebola, both of which have previously caused major concerns in DR Congo, the minister said.

He added that the government has dispatched a team of epidemiological experts to assess the situation and determine the nature of the illness.

"This outbreak has already caused the death of 79 people, which has alarmed the provincial government of Kwango. The governor has decided to send a team to the field to identify the problem, collect samples, and send them to the INRB (National Institute for Biomedical Research) for further laboratory analysis," said the minister.

The DRC has a long history of combating epidemics, and the government remains vigilant in the face of emerging diseases. Public health efforts, including epidemiological surveillance and community awareness, are crucial to controlling this situation and preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Mpox, while less lethal than the Ebola virus, has resurfaced in certain regions of Africa, raising concerns about its contagiousness.

On the other hand, Ebola, known for its high mortality rate and rapid transmission, remains a persistent threat in DR Congo, with recurring outbreaks affecting vulnerable communities.





