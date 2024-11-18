Rising temperatures boost tick spread, increasing health risks

Ticks are traveling intercontinentally thanks to migratory birds, carrying diseases that pose new threats in different regions.

Rising global temperatures are increasing the likelihood that these parasites will survive and spread in new habitats.

Historically, ticks couldn't survive in areas they reached due to unsuitable climate conditions, but climate change is altering this.

Tropical species, in particular, are more likely to establish themselves in northern regions, raising the risk of new tick-borne diseases.

Dr. Shahid Karim from the University of Southern Mississippi warned that if tropical tick species begin to thrive in regions where they once couldn't survive, the diseases they carry could spread as well.

Ticks are effective vectors for diseases that affect humans and pets. For instance, the Asian longhorned tick, first detected in New Jersey in 2017, spread to 14 U.S. states in a short time.

Research on migratory birds and ticks, conducted at six locations along the northern Gulf of Mexico, found that nearly 15,000 birds were examined, with 421 ticks identified on just 164 birds. The majority of the ticks (81%) belonged to four species, and short-distance migrants carried more ticks than long-distance ones.

The study also investigated the bacteria carried by ticks, including Francisella bacteria, which help ticks function, and Rickettsia, which can cause diseases in humans. However, it remains uncertain whether these invasive tick species will transmit diseases to humans.

Dr. Karim emphasized the importance of individuals checking for ticks after walking in affected areas and using insect repellent to reduce the risk of tick-borne illnesses.