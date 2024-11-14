E. COLI OUTBREAK IN MCDONALDS BURGERS SICKENS 104 IN 14 US STATES

The number of people infected with E. coli bacteria found in McDonald's burgers has risen to 104 across 14 U.S. states, according to reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement regarding the E. coli bacteria discovered in McDonald's "Quarter Pounder" burgers across 14 states.

The CDC confirmed that 104 people have fallen ill due to the bacteria, with 34 being hospitalized. On October 23, the CDC reported that one person had died from the infection out of 49 people who had fallen ill at that time.

The statement mentioned that the bacteria could be present in the beef patties or onions used in the burgers, although this has not been confirmed. McDonald's has stopped selling these burgers and using the suspected ingredients in certain states.

According to the CDC, E. coli causes approximately 70,000 infections annually in the U.S., and over 2,000 people are hospitalized each year due to the infection.