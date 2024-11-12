WHO set to finalize global pandemic treaty by May

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday that negotiations for a global pandemic treaty will continue into 2025, with the goal of concluding by May.



"Member states agreed we need to conclude the agreement as soon as possible and continue negotiations into 2025 with the goal of concluding the agreement by the next WHA (World Health Assembly) schedule in May 2025," Anne-Claire Amprou, co-chair of the WHO's Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), told a press briefing.



Amprou emphasized that with "strong political commitment" from member states, negotiations are progressing in the "right direction."



Co-Chair Precious Matsoso also said previous global agreements have taken "far longer to complete," but added: "We have an obligation to do better and to be better prepared for the next one when it happens. We have all recognized this."



"The world can be better prepared for the threats today and also in the future. I'm confident that we'll reach that goal," Matsoso said, speaking in the shadow of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, which has killed some 7 million people.



The INB, established in 2021 by the World Health Assembly with its 194 member states, is tasked with drafting and negotiating a convention or other international instrument under the WHO Constitution to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.



The 12th meeting of the INB is currently being held in hybrid format through Friday.