Lung cancer awareness: Advances in treatment offer new hope

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, particularly prevalent among men, with smoking as the main cause. Thanks to advances in medicine, significant progress has been made in the treatment of lung cancer, now yielding promising results even in advanced-stage patients.

Among cancer types that threaten millions of lives worldwide, lung cancer ranks among the most frequently encountered and causes the most deaths, primarily due to smoking. Research indicates that approximately 85% of lung cancer cases are tobacco-related. A similar trend is seen in Türkiye, where 90% of lung cancer cases are linked to smoking, according to the Ministry of Health's National Cancer Control Plan Report.

The high mortality rate highlights the importance of raising awareness about lung cancer. For this reason, November has been declared "Lung Cancer Awareness Month." We spoke with Prof. Dr. Erdoğan Çetinkaya, Dean of the Hamidiye Faculty of Medicine at the University of Health Sciences, about lung cancer.

Lung cancer progresses insidiously. Prof. Dr. Çetinkaya notes that despite its prevalence, lung cancer is a stealthy disease, with symptoms not appearing immediately. He points out that patients, often smokers, tend to overlook symptoms like coughing and sputum. They may only seek medical attention when there is an increase in the severity or quantity of their cough, and particularly when they notice blood in their sputum.

Unexplained weight loss and shortness of breath are also significant symptoms of the disease.

Smoking is the most important risk factor. Prof. Dr. Çetinkaya explains that an increase in smoking correlates with a higher risk of lung cancer. He lists other risk factors, including exposure to radon gas and asbestos, as well as a history of chronic lung diseases like COPD, which also elevate cancer risk.

Lung cancer is more common in men than in women, with the risk particularly increasing in men over 50.

Pathological data is crucial in treatment planning. The diagnosis of lung cancer plays a significant role in treatment. Prof. Dr. Çetinkaya explains the methods used for diagnosis: "When a patient visits a pulmonologist, they are assessed with routine tests, including a chest X-ray. If there are any suspicious findings, a CT scan is conducted. These imaging methods provide guidance. In cases where cancer is suspected, we use more advanced imaging called PET-CT, which clarifies the disease and provides further insights."

Before starting the treatment process, the disease is also evaluated pathologically using various methods, such as bronchoscopy or needle biopsy, to determine the appropriate treatment.

The treatment process is shaped by the stage of lung cancer. If diagnosed early, patients are first evaluated for surgical treatment suitability. "If it's an advanced stage, we apply targeted drug therapy and immunotherapy. Alongside this, we manage chemotherapy and radiotherapy according to the patient's specific condition," Prof. Dr. Çetinkaya states, emphasizing that the decision to administer targeted drugs or immunotherapy is made after further examinations based on pathology results.

He notes that they have achieved positive results, particularly in advanced-stage patients, with immunotherapy and targeted drugs. "These treatments can reverse the disease to an earlier stage, resulting in prolonged survival. Additionally, since they generally have fewer side effects compared to standard chemotherapy, the overall performance of the patient is less affected."

"We can observe miraculous treatment outcomes." Treating lung cancer is a long and challenging journey. How should patients navigate this process to sustain their lives? Prof. Dr. Çetinkaya offers the following advice to those battling this disease: "First and foremost, we encourage them to quit smoking. Of course, this is a disease that exerts significant psychological pressure. I advise my patients not to let it affect their mental health. Our current treatment options are not what they were 5-10 years ago, when we, as doctors, may not have been able to provide hope to our patients. Today, we can observe miraculous treatment outcomes even in advanced-stage patients. Therefore, I particularly advise patients to maintain their morale, remembering that while we have these treatment options today, there may be even more available in the future."