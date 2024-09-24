Demand of blood platelets at all-time high in Australia

Australia is facing a rise in the demand for platelets, essential cell fragments in the blood that prevent bleeding, with over 155,000 units required last year, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

Despite this rising need, less than half of the population is eligible to donate , leading to a pressing call for new blood donors, Canberra-based SBS news reported.

Unlike in countries such as the UK, U.S., and Canada, Australian women are currently prohibited from donating platelets.

This restriction stems from concerns about a rare but potentially fatal reaction in recipients, believed to be caused by antibodies more commonly found in women's blood, particularly after pregnancy.

Platelets are crucial in helping patients undergoing chemotherapy, particularly those with leukemia, whose platelet counts can become dangerously low, leading to spontaneous bleeding.

They are also used to treat people who have suffered significant blood loss due to accidents or surgery.

The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for 100,000 new blood donors over the next year to meet the growing demand.

Lifeblood's executive director of donor experience, Cath Stone, emphasized the need for public involvement: "We know 100,000 people will show up if they have a compelling reason to do so… We're calling on 100,000 people to find their reason to show up to donate blood and plasma."

Demand for blood products in Australia has reached a 12-year high, with Lifeblood currently having 561,000 registered donors -- down from a peak of 571,000 in 2009.





