Malaysia reports 1 more mpox, taking toll to 10

Malaysia on Tuesday reported one more case of mpox, taking the overall toll to 10, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said on X it received 58 suspected cases of mpox this year and a confirmed case of clade II variant.

There is no recent travel history of the patient while health authorities are tracing the contacts of the patient.

Malaysia has recorded a total of 10 cases of mpox since July last year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14, after the new variant that appears to spread more easily between people, was identified, emphasizing that mpox is "not the new COVID."

According to the WHO, the African region is now experiencing an increase in cases, with 14 countries affected.

Almost all reported cases across Africa are in DR Congo, where the majority of the over 500 mpox deaths have been recorded.

Mpox infections cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and they spread through close physical contact. It can also be spread by touching virus-infected objects like bedding, clothing, and towels.

The disease is usually mild, but it can be fatal.

Vaccines, which are thought to be an important measure in preventing the spread, have arrived in DR Congo recently.