Death toll in Sudan from cholera outbreak reaches 315: Health Ministry

The death toll in Sudan from a cholera outbreak has risen to 315, while the number of fatalities from floods and heavy rains has reached 225, the country's health authorities said Monday.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that 266 new cholera cases were registered, bringing the total since August to 9,533, including 315 deaths.

Authorities declared cholera an epidemic in the country on Aug. 12.

In the same report, the ministry said the number of deaths from floods and rains across Sudan has reached 225, with 889 others injured.

More than 35,794 homes have been severely damaged, while 40,781 have been partially damaged due to floods and rains since June, it added.

On Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that more than 178,000 Sudanese have been displaced due to floods and rains in 15 out of 18 states since June.









