Australian scientist develops new cancer screening test

Published September 15,2024
An Australian genomics researcher has developed a new cancer screening test, which takes seconds and could save thousands of lives, according to local media on Sunday.

Stefan Mazy, who developed the DermR Patch with a team of four, said it could one day be an alternative to a biopsy, which is the most common method for diagnosing skin cancer, SBS News reported.

The first-of-its-kind technology harnesses the power of microneedles to identify cancerous lesions. The process is painless and quick.

"The microneedles are less than a millimeter long and they penetrate about a millimeter into the skin and they collect a micro amount of tissue," Mazy explained.

"When we apply the patch, we put it on for about 15 seconds. There's a little bit of pressure, there's a slight twisting motion to get the tissue, [and] it then gets removed," he added.

The whole process takes under a minute.

The first clinical trials took place in Western Australia's remote Pilbara region in May.

While the final results are still pending, Mazy said early results look promising.

A second and larger clinical trial is likely to happen within the next six to 12 months.