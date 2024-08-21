Thailand reports first case of new Mpox variant

Thailand has detected the first suspected case of the Clade 1 strain of mpox in the country, local media said on Wednesday.

The patient is a foreign national who traveled from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local outlet Thai Enquirer reported.

No further details have so far been shared by health authorities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the mpox situation a "public health emergency of international concern."

Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90% of reported cases.

The Clade 1 variant of mpox is believed to be both more contagious and more deadly than the Clade 2, which was responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.

A person infected with mpox develops symptoms within two to 19 days after exposure, and causes rashes and flu-like symptoms, according to health professionals.

Mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO.