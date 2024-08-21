Mpox vaccination to begin within days in affected African countries

A medical worker holds a syringe with the mpox vaccine at a vaccination center in Nice, France, July 27, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (DCD) said that vaccination against mpox will begin within days in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, according to Africa News.

The announcement follows pledges by the EU, vaccine-maker Bavarian Nordic, the U.S., and Japan to supply vaccines to the continent. The Africa CDC said the vaccine doses are expected to arrive shortly.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa-CDC, stressed the importance of safely storing and correctly administering the vaccines.

Kaseya also said the Africa CDC is collaborating with affected countries on logistics and communication strategies to facilitate vaccine distribution.

Last week, the WHO and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared mpox a public health emergency of international and continental concern.

According to the latest Africa CDC figures, as many as 17, 541 mpox cases and 517 deaths have so far been reported from 13 African countries.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the current outbreak, accounts for 96% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported in 2024.

Congo has recorded 16,700 confirmed or suspected cases of mpox, including more than 570 deaths.

South Africa recorded 24 confirmed cases, including three deaths, and Cameroon five confirmed cases, including two deaths. Burundi has over 100 cases, while Nigeria has 39, Liberia has five, Rwanda has four, Ivory Coast and Uganda have two each, and Kenya has one confirmed case.