China greenlights new mRNA vaccine targeting tumors

China's pharmaceutical authority has greenlit new mRNA vaccine targeting Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) positive tumors for clinical trials. The vaccine has already shown success in preliminary trials targeting cancer related to EBV, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma and lymphoma.

Published August 16,2024
China's pharmaceutical regulatory authority has approved a new mRNA vaccine designed to target Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) positive tumors for Phase I clinical trials.

Developed by WestGene Biopharma, based in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the vaccine had earlier received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in May, according to Chinese state-run Xinhua News.

The vaccine has also successfully completed early trials for nasopharyngeal carcinoma and lymphoma, which are among the cancers linked to EBV, a Group-I carcinogen associated with over 10 types of cancer, including gastric cancer.

WestGene Biopharma plans to conduct further clinical trials to explore the vaccine's potential in advancing tumor immunotherapy.