 Contact Us
News Health Pop star Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

Pop star Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York

CBS News reported that singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for drunk driving in New York on Tuesday. He is set to appear in court that same morning to face charges of driving while under the influence.

Reuters HEALTH
Published June 18,2024
Subscribe
POP STAR JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ARRESTED FOR DRUNK DRIVING IN NEW YORK

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.