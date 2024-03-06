German man gets coronavirus vaccine 217 times

A 62-year-old man in Germany has said he received 217 coronavirus vaccine doses, going against medical advice, the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg said.

The shots were administered over a period of several years, with 134 jabs officially confirmed so far, researchers at the university said in a statement Tuesday.

"We learned about his case via newspaper articles," explained Dr. Kilian Schober from the Institute of Microbiology-Clinical Microbiology, Immunology and Hygiene. "We then contacted him and invited him to undergo various tests in Erlangen. He was very interested in doing so."

One of the leading authors of the study, Katharina Kocher said they did not find "any indication for a weaker immune response, rather the contrary."

"In addition, even the 217th vaccination that the man received during the study still had an effect: the number of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 increased significantly as a result," Kocher said.

However, the researchers said they do not endorse "hypervaccination," as the results are "not sufficient for making far-reaching conclusions let alone recommendations for the general public."

Current research recommends three doses, coupled with regular top-up vaccines for vulnerable groups, they said.

"There is no indication that more vaccines are required," they added.