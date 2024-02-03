Thousands of Pakistani children catch pneumonia - officials

Over 19,000 children were diagnosed with pneumonia across Pakistan's northeastern province of Punjab in the past month, officials said on Saturday.

The situation is exacerbated by cold weather, smog and dust.

Jamal Nasir, a senior health official, said the disease affects people in the province every year.

"Every year 55,000 to 60,000 children die in Pakistan because of pneumonia and this is not the first time," Nasir said in a video statement.

He urged parents to vaccinate their children.

"We are providing free vaccination across the province and parents should vaccinate their children," he said.

The cold wave still grips Pakistan as the country's central and northern parts received heavy rain and heavy snowfall in last few days.