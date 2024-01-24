Correlation between internet addiction and gaming or gambling addictions

While conscious use of technology makes our lives easier, unconscious use can lead to addiction. With the numerous innovations that technology brings, everything is at our fingertips with just a single touch.

For individuals with gambling addiction, online gambling behavior is also just a click away on online platforms.

In the context of the literature, some research examining the relationship between internet and gaming addiction and gambling addiction is highlighted as follows:

Studies suggest that individuals with excessive interest in games or gambling share similar traits. Among these common traits are thrill-seeking behavior, narcissism, and a tendency towards boredom.

Research also indicates similarities in personality traits, providing evidence that both groups exhibit higher rates of hostility and aggression.

In the scope of the study, it was found that individuals who engage in gambling are likely to play video games, and video game players are inclined to engage in gambling.

Additionally, those with internet and gaming addiction tend to gamble significantly more than non-addicted individuals who only play video games.

The study suggests that individuals with gambling addiction are more likely to have internet and gaming addiction. Common characteristics include male gender, high impulsivity, and a diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Moreover, those who play video games more frequently tend to take greater gambling risks.

According to research, slot machine games and video games share many similarities in both psychological and structural aspects.

Structural features such as noticeable visual and auditory elements, high luminosity, and similarities in color and sound effects are emphasized in research.

The goal in video games, as well as in slot machines, is highlighted as accumulating as many points or levels as possible, with the parallel objective of accumulating as much money as possible in slot machines.

Loot boxes, items in video games that can be purchased with real money and contain random content, are a relatively new way for players to spend money in video games.

When players pay for loot boxes, they do not know what is inside them.

These packages may contain rare and valuable items that enhance the performance of their teams or may not contain them.

The summarized behavior involves investing real money in the chance outcome of a future event. Many studies have pointed out striking similarities between this behavior and gambling.

Esports events involve professional competitions between players or teams in areas such as sports, action, and strategy.

Esports competitions turn video games into a professional gameplay where players compete for cash prizes and championship titles.

Esports events have a strong fan base, either through special television channels, live streams, or online participation in live events.

Esports betting can involve betting with cash or alternative currencies, including earned 'skins'.

More specifically, the study found that 78.5% of video game players engaged in gambling last year, and 70.7% of gambling addicts played video games last year.

Of the 466 individuals with gambling addiction, only 10.5% were found to also have internet and gaming addiction.

Of the 203 individuals with internet and gaming addiction, 24.1% were found to have gambling addiction.

According to the research, there are some differences between individuals with gambling addiction and those with internet and gaming addiction. Internet and gaming addicts tend to be younger, slightly less impulsive, have a lower likelihood of substance use disorder, and a higher likelihood of experiencing depression.

In the literature, research examining the relationship between internet and gaming addiction and gambling addiction is limited. While most studies suggest a relationship between these two behavioral addictions, some research results indicate the absence of a relationship. Clinical observation is considered essential in understanding the existing relationship between these addictions. To achieve more comprehensive and consistent results, further research in this field is deemed necessary.









