Turkish scientists develop antibodies for Covid drug

In collaboration with China, academics from Kocaeli University (KOÜ) in Türkiye have pioneered the development of antibodies for drug production, aimed at treating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).



Within the framework of the "Development of Broadly Effective New Anti-Corona Virus Strategies Project," accepted in 2020 as part of the bilateral cooperation program between the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and the National Natural Research Foundation of China (NSFC), the project coordinator Prof. Dr. Aynur Karadenizli, along with faculty members Prof. Dr. Murat Kasap, Prof. Dr. Gürler Akpınar, and doctoral faculty members Hüseyin Uzuner and Emel Azak, conducted the research.



In the Turkish segment of the project, researchers generated the antibody component of the protein-targeted drug molecule within the Antibody Production Unit and Proteomics Unit of the Molecular Research and Antibody Laboratory at KOÜ Faculty of Medicine.



The research revealed that two molecules associated with the developed antibody demonstrated efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of Covid-19, as well as seasonal coronaviruses.



The researchers identified two highly effective antibodies, which were subsequently sent to their project collaborators at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. Following further investigations conducted there, an international patent application for the molecule was submitted.

"IT IS AIMED TO PREVENT THE VIRUS FROM ENTRYING TO THE CELL AND TO ELIMINATE IT OUTSIDE THE CELL"



Professor Dr. Karadenizli informed the AA correspondent that in the international project conducted within the framework of the bilateral cooperation between TÜBİTAK and NSFC, their goal was twofold: to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering respiratory system cells and to eliminate it outside the cell.



Karadenizli emphasized that, as Turkish partners, their initial focus in the project approved in November 2020 was on producing antibodies. She highlighted the successful production of two antibodies in their laboratories, particularly targeting one of the non-structural proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Explaining the selection process for the antibodies obtained, Karadenizli said: "We conducted studies on the affinity (relationship between antibody and antigen) and avidity (binding strength between antibody and complex antigen) of the antibodies. Subsequently, we sent two antibodies, chosen from among others, to the partner laboratory in China for this collaborative project. Our collaboration involves a division of tasks, where they handle certain aspects, and we address others. For instance, in the mechanism aimed at preventing the virus within the cell, they initially scanned 12 molecules from numerous options. These molecules were then sent to us for further analysis. We assessed their impact on viruses, examining not only SARS-CoV-2 but also seasonal coronaviruses, ultimately identifying two effective molecules."



"The production of the molecule intended for treatment, known as the 'PROTAC molecule,' incorporating the antibodies we have developed, is now underway. In promising developments, a patent application has been submitted for the two molecules we previously identified as effective against the virus. Preliminary preparations for this milestone have been successfully completed. We have formulated a drug or product designed for use in situations where contact with a Covid-19 patient is deemed risky. This innovation is poised to be employed in the treatment of individuals infected with the virus, addressing symptoms such as headaches, upper respiratory tract infections, and muscle aches." Karadenizli added.



Emphasizing that the drug molecule will not be used as a vaccination in people who have no complaints or risks, Karadenizli said: "There is still a risk in patients over a certain age. Even if it is not a large segment of the society, there is still a risk in people who are severely obese and overweight.''











