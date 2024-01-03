Scientists reveal impact of hot tea on esophageal cancer

Scientists conducting research on esophageal cancer, which is common in Eastern Anatolia, have revealed the impact of hot tea on this type of cancer. Experts reported that the reason for the high incidence of mouth, throat, and esophageal cancer in the region is the consumption of hot tea.



Prof. Dr Atilla Eroğlu, the Head of the Chest Surgery Department at Atatürk University Faculty of Medicine, initiated a study with 4 academics from different universities on esophageal cancer, which is frequently encountered in Eastern Anatolia.



Within the scope of the study, data from 742 men and 720 women diagnosed with esophageal cancer for 25 years were collected, revealing that 85% of these patients drank tea very hot.

This study, which investigates factors such as hot tea, genetic factors, a diet poor in vegetables and fruits, smoking, and alcohol in esophageal cancer, was published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences.

Prof. Dr Atilla Eroğlu stated that, in addition to various benefits, tea also has some harms to the body.



Eroğlu pointed out that water boils at 94-95 degrees in Erzurum, and when poured into a glass and mixed with sugar, this temperature drops to 83-85 degrees. He said, "Even tea at this temperature can burn your hand. Our recommendation is, as literature suggests, to drink 5-6 cups of lukewarm tea a day but avoid drinking hot tea. Hot tea causes cancer, especially oral, throat, and esophageal cancer, which is the most common in the region."



Eroğlu emphasized that tea consumed at 85 degrees causes serious burns and cell changes in the delicate digestive system like mucous membranes, stating:



"Hot tea destroys the barrier in the digestive system and causes cancer. Tea should be consumed below 65 degrees. After putting it in the glass, let the tea sit for 3-4 minutes. In our 25-year scientific study, we investigated the effects of tea and the high incidence of esophageal cancers in our region. We scientifically determined that tea consumed above 85 degrees increases esophageal cancer 8 times more than tea consumed below 65 degrees. Please drink tea lukewarm."



Eroğlu stated that they also investigated the frequency and intensity of tea consumption in two groups of people in the study, comparing those who drink less than 1 liter, approximately 7-8 cups of tea a day with those who drink more, and found that esophageal cancers were highly observed in the group drinking 15-20 cups of tea a day.



Stating that in the United States and Europe, the most important causes of esophageal cancers are obesity and reflux, while in Türkiye, especially in Eastern Anatolia, hot tea and dietary habits are the main causes, Eroğlu mentioned that a study in China, which followed 500,000 people for 9.5 years, revealed that esophageal and throat cancers are highly observed in those who consume hot tea, coffee, soup, and meals. He added that similar studies in the United States and the United Kingdom yielded the same results.



Yener Temelli, who worked in tea for many years in Erzurum, stated that very hot tea burns the throat, saying, "You cannot taste it. After pouring the tea into the glass, we tell our customers to wait for 2 minutes for it to cool down a bit."



Mehmet Akif Ersoy, a tea enthusiast, explained that cold tea is not consumed much in Erzurum; on the contrary, both hot and a lot of tea is consumed. Kadir Özgün expressed that Erzurum people love tea very much and generally drink it hot, saying, "Tea is our day and night; it provides pleasure with hot tea in Erzurum, which is cold. I drink an average of 15-20 cups a day."







