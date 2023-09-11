Backt to School: Pediatric specialist warns of superinfections

With the start of the 2023-2024 academic year on September 4th, the concern of "superinfections" caused by viruses among students who begin going to school has increased. Prof. Dr. Vefik Arıca, Dean of Yalova University Faculty of Medicine and a specialist in Pediatrics, issued a warning about "superinfections" and stated that, with the opening of the school season, as in previous years, superinfections could occur this year as well.

Arıca explained that superinfection refers to the rapid spread of a new infection within the school when children who are already infected with a virus become infected with another infection before fully recovering. He emphasized that superinfections can spread rapidly within the school environment, affecting families, children, teachers, and the entire community. Arıca also stressed that if a child has an infection, they should not go to school for at least 5 days. During these 5 days, the child should rest, take their medications, and only return to school under the supervision of a doctor after the carrier status of the infection has completely passed. Otherwise, superinfections can increase during these periods.



Arıca also advised parents not to send children they suspect of being ill to school and recommended providing children with plenty of fluids and foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. He further emphasized that teachers should ensure that classrooms are well-ventilated. Arıca concluded by highlighting the importance of not using antibiotics for viral infections and promoting good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing, to prevent the spread of infections within the school environment.