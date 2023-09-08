Doctor in Belgium administers 'euthanasia' using pillow on woman

The health of a 36-year-old Belgian woman deteriorated significantly only a few months following her diagnosis of terminal cancer.



The woman opted for euthanasia in March 2022. In Belgium, the legal procedure required a doctor and two nurses to visit her home, where her husband and young daughter were present to oversee the process.



However, the woman's family chose to leave the house as they did not want to witness her death.



According to media reports, the process did not go as planned. When the lethal medication did not have the desired effect, it is reported that the doctor resorted to smothering the woman with a pillow to bring about her death.



It was reported that signs of suffocation were observed during the autopsy examination.



The woman's husband has taken legal action by filing a complaint with the Liege prosecutor's office, initiating legal proceedings against the doctor and the two nurses who were involved in the euthanasia procedure.

















