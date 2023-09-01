Brain fog after Covid linked to blood clots

In a study involving 1,837 individuals hospitalized due to Covid, researchers have identified two blood proteins that could be indicative of clot formation as one of the contributing factors. Interestingly, it is estimated that approximately 16% of such patients experience persistent difficulties with thinking, concentration, or memory for a minimum of six months—a phenomenon often referred to as "brain fog."

It's important to note that Long Covid can also manifest following less severe Covid infections.

However, the research, conducted jointly by the universities of Oxford and Leicester, underscores several crucial points:

While their discoveries represent a significant starting point, further research is imperative before any potential treatments can be proposed or tested.

The evaluation of cognitive issues was carried out at the six and twelve-month marks only, employing tests and questionnaires, which may lack sensitivity.

Study author Prof. Paul Harrison, affiliated with the University of Oxford, emphasized the importance of these findings, stating that identifying predictors and potential mechanisms is a critical step toward comprehending the phenomenon of post-Covid brain fog.

Nonetheless, it's worth noting that there may be various underlying causes for Long Covid. According to Professor Chris Brightling, a respiratory medicine expert at Leicester, Long Covid results from a combination of factors, including a person's pre-existing health, the severity of the acute Covid episode, and the subsequent events that influence both physical and mental health outcomes.