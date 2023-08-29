Understanding psoriasis: Causes, prevalence, and treatment

Psoriasis, also known as psoriasis vulgaris, is a chronic skin disease characterized by scaly red patches on the skin. It can be particularly distressing when it appears on visible parts of the body. However, it's important to note that psoriasis is not contagious, although the misconception that it is can make life even more challenging for those who suffer from it.

Globally, it's estimated that there are about 125 million people living with psoriasis. The prevalence of the disease can vary depending on geographical regions and countries, generally ranging from 1% to 3%. In Türkiye, research suggests that the prevalence is between 2.5% and 3%.

According to Prof. Dr. Ertan Yılmaz, the President of the Turkish Dermatology Association, psoriasis has various forms. The most common symptoms include whitish or silvery scaly patches on the skin along with redness. These symptoms are often observed on the scalp, knees, and elbows.

While the exact cause of psoriasis is not known, it's believed that various factors, such as changes in the immune system, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors, can contribute to its development. Environmental factors can include throat infections, certain medications, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, skin trauma, sunburn, and stress. These factors can either trigger the onset of the disease or exacerbate existing symptoms.

Treatment for psoriasis can vary depending on the individual's condition and the severity of the disease. Regular communication with medical professionals is essential throughout the treatment process. Some patients may neglect follow-up appointments after starting treatment. This can lead to unsupervised use of medications, resulting in serious skin issues. Particularly, the drugs used in psoriasis treatment can cause thinning of the skin and non-healing wounds. Individuals who self-medicate without proper medical guidance may also experience serious health issues, such as liver damage. Therefore, adhering to the doctor's recommendations during the treatment process is crucial.