NEW ALZHEIMERS DRUG DONANEMAB OFFERS HOPE WITH PROMISING RESULTS

Approximately 800,000 people in Türkiye are struggling with dementia diseases, with Alzheimer's being one of the most significant among them.

The newly developed drug called "Donanemab" has raised hope for patients and their families.

Research on the drug was published in the globally renowned scientific medical journal "The Journal Of The American Medical."

According to the study conducted among 1,736 individuals aged between 60 and 85, the new Alzheimer's drug slows down the progression of the disease's symptoms by 30%.

"PROGRESSION OF THE DISEASE SLOWED BY 30-40% AFTER 18 MONTHS"

Prof. Dr. Haşmet Hanağası, Head of the Department of Neurology at Istanbul University Faculty of Medicine, stated that the drug represents a significant advancement in Alzheimer's disease treatment and said:

"This is a drug aimed at slowing down the progression of Alzheimer's disease, and it has been observed that after an 18-month period of use, patients experienced a slowdown in disease progression by approximately 30 to 40% compared to those who didn't use it. This is undoubtedly a major development for Alzheimer's disease, as these are the first drugs that have a positive impact on the course of the disease."

TO BE RELEASED NEXT YEAR

The drug was developed to clear the sticky substance called "Beta Amyloid" formed in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. It is used in the early stages of the disease.

Hanağası emphasized that the drugs are effective in early diagnoses.

The drug is expected to be released on the market next year.