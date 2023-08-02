Promising development in cancer treatment, targeted chemotherapy pill

A research team at the cancer research and treatment institution City of Hope in the United States has achieved a groundbreaking development in cancer treatment. The developed drug targets only the cells carrying cancer cells in the pathways carrying cells.

This molecule, named AOH1996, becomes effective in cancer cells through targeted chemotherapy.

By targeting the protein called PCNA, which plays a critical role in DNA replication and repair in growing tumors, it renders cancer cells ineffective.

According to the research institute's statement, this miraculous molecule developed over the last 20 years has shown effectiveness in preclinical studies for treating breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers.

The research published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology revealed that AOH1996 was tested on more than 70 cancer cell lines. The results indicated that AOH1996 selectively destroyed cancer cells by disrupting the normal cell replication cycle.

Following these successful results, the next stage will be to advance clinical trials in humans.