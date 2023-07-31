Frightening variant in COVID-19, has 113 different mutations

A new COVID-19 variant with 113 different mutations, of which 37 affect the spike protein used by the virus to attach to human cells, has been identified in a patient in Jakarta, Indonesia. This new variant has been labeled as the "most extreme variant" when compared to the Omicron variant, which has about 50 mutations.

It is believed to have originated from a chronic infection case before being reported in a global COVID-19 database in early July.

Chronic infections typically occur in individuals already at risk due to underlying health conditions or undergoing cancer treatment.

While a potential new outbreak threat does exist, doctors believe there is no reason to panic, and the likelihood of triggering more extensive quarantine measures is very low. Virologist Professor Lawrence Young from the University of Warwick also stated that it was not clear whether the new variant would transmit to others or not, as it would need to outcompete the already circulating variants, such as the Omicron strains.