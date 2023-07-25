Limit outdoor activities in hot weather," warns the WHO

The Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared warnings on his Twitter account regarding the ongoing heatwaves.

He urged people to avoid going outdoors during intense heat unless necessary, and advised wearing light clothing and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

Ghebreyesus stated, "Limit outdoor activities during intense heat hours, avoid strenuous activities, and check on your susceptible loved ones, especially the elderly and babies."

He also warned against leaving children and pets inside cars and emphasized the importance of being attentive to symptoms related to high temperatures.