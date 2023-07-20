The cycle of overthinking: a precursor to potential health issues

If your thoughts are constantly repeating in your mind or if you are creating disaster scenarios, you may be experiencing a cycle known as "overthinking." While this condition is a part of today's stressful life, it can also be a precursor to many illnesses

Many challenges brought by today's world have influenced not only our lives but also our way of thinking. At times, we can create disaster scenarios about our future or our private lives. So much so that we immerse ourselves in never-ending, stress-filled hours, thinking about improbable possibilities.

DO YOU KNOW THAT THIS CONDITION MIGHT ACTUALLY BE A MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM?

Mentally "chewing over" thoughts, known as "overthinking," is particularly common in the modernizing world, with rapid changes, intolerance to uncertainty, and increasing societal stress.

Excessive thinking doesn't just result in mental fatigue; it also leads to burnout, sleep problems, and even physical illnesses. Moreover, those who fall into the trap of overthinking often need professional help to be able to seek treatment.

Overthinking can be defined as an individual excessively and continuously focusing on thought processes or becoming overly mentally active. Psychologist Koytak states that overthinking encompasses prolonged thinking about the past and worrying about the future, and while it doesn't necessarily indicate a specific pathology on its own, it can manifest within various illnesses.

"With the increasing awareness of mental health in recent times, it can be said that the modernizing world, rapid changes, intolerance to uncertainty, and rising societal stress contribute to the prevalence of overthinking."

WHAT SITUATIONS INDICATE THAT WE ARE OVERTHINKING?

Psychologist Koytak mentions that overthinking can manifest in various ways, and one of the most significant is known as "rumination" or "mental chewing."

"In rumination, individuals focus on negative thoughts and events, past experiences, mistakes, or regrets. These thoughts are repeatedly reevaluated in the mind, and alternative scenarios are contemplated.

Another common form of overthinking is worrying. Worry can encompass anticipated threats and uncertainties about the future. Overthinking can manifest itself in almost every aspect of life, such as events from the past, issues related to the future, self-critical thoughts, interpersonal relationships, work or academic matters, social situations, or concerns about one's health."

The state of overthinking can also lead to various physical symptoms as a result of stress, anxiety, and worry. Koytak mentions that although specific physical symptoms may vary from person to person, overthinking has a suppressive effect on the immune system. He continues:

"Weakening of the immune system can make individuals more susceptible to illnesses. Alongside overthinking, mental fatigue and exhaustion, sleep problems, anxiety disorders, depression, increased stress in the body, muscle tension, fatigue, headaches, difficulty concentrating, digestive system disorders, and cardiovascular disorders are possible to observe an increase."

Please note that these physical symptoms can vary in different individuals, and it is essential to seek professional advice if you are experiencing any health concerns.

Overthinking, which encompasses multiple factors, can have a multidimensional approach to treatment. Psychologist Koytak explains that the treatment includes psychotherapy, lifestyle changes, and self-help strategies. One widely used and effective method for treating overthinking is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy .

CBT, as an approach, helps individuals identify negative automatic thought patterns, cognitive distortions, and excessive worry. It aids in breaking the cycle of rumination and teaches coping mechanisms. Psychologist Koytak emphasizes that this therapy method is effective for treating overthinking.

Among the preventive measures for overthinking that Koytak mentions are mindfulness and meditation practices. With these practices, individuals can observe their thoughts, reduce the control of overthinking, and develop a calmer mind.

It is essential to consult a qualified professional for proper evaluation and personalized treatment if you are experiencing overthinking or any related concerns.

Among the methods mentioned by Koytak, there are stress-reducing techniques such as breathing exercises.

"Breathing exercises, muscle relaxation techniques, and imagery exercises can support the reduction of stress and make physical symptoms associated with overthinking more manageable."







