How should you eat in hot weather?

We are currently experiencing the peak of summer with scorching hot days. Intense heat affects everyone, from young to old. It is important to be cautious about health problems in hot weather. In these days of increasing temperatures, it is necessary to take a series of precautions to avoid health issues. Nutrition is one of the key factors to do so.

How should both healthy adults and individuals in risk groups eat during scorching summer temperatures? What details should be taken into account? Dr. Elvan Yılmaz Akyüz, the Head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietics at the University of Health Sciences and a Nutrition Expert, explained to TRT News.

It is recommended to choose foods with high fluid content

According to Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz, who states that the body loses more fluid through sweat, respiration, and urine due to the increased temperature and humidity during summer days, "In addition to maintaining a balanced diet, it is important to pay attention to consuming vegetables and fruits with high fluid and electrolyte content."

Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz suggests consuming green-colored vegetables such as zucchini, purslane, cucumber, as well as fruits and vegetables with high water content and low energy content, such as tomatoes, cherries, and plums frequently, which are currently in season. However, she also issues a warning:

"Although fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, and grapes have high water content, it should not be forgotten that they also have high sugar content. Excessive consumption of these fruits should be avoided as it can lead to weight gain. Consuming 2-3 servings of fruits per day is sufficient for adults."

Be cautious of carbonated and sugary drinks

Another point to consider is the consumption of fatty fried foods, roasted meats, and pastries. Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz emphasizes that these foods not only contribute to weight gain but also have negative effects on heart health. Therefore, it is advisable to refrain from consuming them frequently during hot weather.

While it is important to consume plenty of fluids in hot weather, it is crucial to make mindful choices when it comes to beverages. Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz states:

"To cool down and quench thirst, it is preferable to opt for plain mineral water with low sodium content, homemade cold herbal teas, compotes, lightly sweetened lemonade, ayran (a traditional Turkish yogurt drink), or kefir, rather than cold, sugary, carbonated cola drinks."

Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz also provides a suggestion:

"Water can be infused with flavors by adding frozen fruits, mint leaves, or cucumber slices."

Avoid consuming food sold outside and in open areas

Another important aspect to consider in terms of nutrition during summer is food poisoning. Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz highlights that there is an increase in cases of food poisoning, particularly during hot weather, and emphasizes the importance of eating homemade meals whenever possible.

"Avoid consuming food sold outside and in open areas. It should be noted that chicken, eggs, fish, dairy products, and creamy foods are potentially more risky. The purchase, preparation, cooking, and storage of these foods must be done with utmost attention to hygiene. They should not be left outside for extended periods of time. Similarly, during common summer activities like picnics, efforts should be made to store meat products in cold temperatures and avoid cooking them too close to open fire."

Associate Professor Dr. Akyüz also emphasizes that during hot weather, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, the elderly, infants, and children are at higher risk compared to healthy adults. Therefore, it can be said that tese individuals are more susceptible to fluid loss and food poisoning.