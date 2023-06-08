Insomnia increases risk of stroke: Research

People with mild and severe insomnia have a greater risk of stroke after about 10 years, compared to people without insomnia, according to research by the University of Michigan.

The study by the Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan -- Association Between Insomnia Symptoms and Trajectory With the Risk of Stroke in the Health and Retirement Study -- was published by the scientific journal Neurology on Wednesday.

Wendemi Sawadogo, the chief of the research team, stressed that people with severe insomnia also have diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, and depression, which further increases the risk of stroke.

From 2002 to 2020, Sawadogo and his team observed people "who were stroke-free at baseline," with 57% of those in the study group being women at an average age of 61.

The study found that the risk of stroke is higher in people with insomnia aged below 50, compared to those over 50 who do not have insomnia.

There are many therapies to help improve sleep quality, Sawadogo noted, stressing the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to reduce the risk of stroke in the future.

Underlining that people with insomnia do not see it as a disease, Sawadogo pointed out that it is significant to raise awareness about insomnia.

























