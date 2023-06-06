Croaky voice could be potential sign of a life-threatening cancer

Recognizing the symptoms of laryngeal cancer, also known as cancer of the voice box, is crucial in early detection and effective treatment. One notable symptom to be aware of is a persistent 'croaky voice' that lasts for more than three weeks.



In the UK alone, head and neck cancers claim over 4,000 lives each year, with more than 12,000 new cases annually. Promptly identifying the signs of this deadly cancer is essential.



Laryngeal cancer primarily affects the neck and early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes. It is vital to consult your GP if you experience any concerning symptoms.



The NHS highlights six additional key symptoms to watch for: pain or difficulty swallowing, a lump or swelling in the neck, a long-lasting cough or breathlessness, a persistent sore throat or earache, a high-pitched wheezing sound during breathing, and, in severe cases, breathing difficulties.

Other indications may include bad breath, unintentional weight loss, or extreme fatigue.



The primary treatment options for laryngeal cancer include radiotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and targeted cancer medicines. Radiotherapy can be effective in eliminating cancer cells if the disease is detected early. In more advanced cases, surgery to remove part or all of the larynx, coupled with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, may be necessary.



It is important to note that if a portion of the larynx is removed, normal speech and breathing abilities may be permanently altered.







