BioNTech, OncoC4 announce promising results for potential lung cancer antibody trial

Published June 02,2023
German biotech firm BioNTech and US biopharmaceutical company OncoC4 announced on Friday that they had gotten promising results in a mid-stage lung cancer trial.

"The jointly developed immunotherapy candidate was found to shrink tumors in close to 30% of participants," the two companies said in a joint statement.

They noted that interim data from the ongoing phase 1 and 2 trial showed "encouraging signs of clinical anti-tumor activity."

The phase 3 trial of BNT316/ONC-392 is planned to be start in the third quarter of this year.

"These new data highlight the potential of BNT316/ONC-392 to provide a new approach to leveraging CTLA-4 as an effective target to address advanced, hard-to-treat tumors, further broadening our oncology toolkit," said Ozlem Tureci, co-founder of BioNTech.

She said their aim was to accelerate the development of the program towards a pivotal phase 3 evaluation to provide "the optimal therapeutic strategy for each cancer patient."

"We are especially encouraged by the readouts from the PD-(L)1-resistant NSCLC. Responses were observed regardless of PD-L1 status, and among those who failed multiple lines of immunotherapy and chemotherapy, including PD-1 and CTLA-4 combination therapy," said Pan Zheng, a co-founder at OncoC4.

On March 20, BioNTech and OncoC4 announced they would collaborate to co-develop and commercialize a novel checkpoint antibody for multiple solid tumor indications.