Digital dementia: Overlooked epidemic of the 21st century

In recent years, whether consciously or unconsciously, our lives have become deeply intertwined with the digital realm. Technology assists us in finding addresses, recalling phone numbers, carrying out calculations, and fulfilling various daily tasks.

However, this reliance on electronic devices has sparked debates, particularly regarding their potential impact on our cognitive capacities.

In 2012, German neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer raised a pressing question: "Are we all experiencing a form of digital dementia?" This query gave rise to the term "digital dementia" as a means to explore and address this uncertainty.

The term "digital dementia" coined by German neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer is not directly related to the traditional understanding of dementia as a neurodegenerative disease. Instead, it refers to the potential cognitive effects of excessive reliance on digital technology.

To delve deeper into the subject and explore the connections between digital technology and cognitive abilities, we had the opportunity to discuss this matter with Dr. Celal Salçini, a Neurology Specialist at Üsküdar University NPİSTANBUL Hospital, who has a keen interest in this field.

Dr. Celal Salçini provides an intriguing perspective by defining digital dementia as a contemporary pandemic. He suggests that the excessive and prolonged use of digital technology, leading to cognitive decline, is fueling this epidemic.

Dr. Salçini points out that the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, has confined us to our homes, resulting in a heightened reliance on technology. The transition to distance education and remote work opportunities has accelerated in response to the changing world. Moreover, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has further deepened our dependence on technology, expediting the impact of the digital dementia epidemic.

According to Dr. Salçini, digital dementia is an overlooked epidemic of the 21st century, and its consequences are poised to affect future generations significantly. This highlights the urgency of addressing the potential cognitive risks associated with excessive digital technology usage.

Dr. Celal Salçini asserts that in our current era, we find ourselves in a state of digital dementia, characterized by excessive distraction that hampers our ability to carry out even simple daily tasks.

When it comes to differentiating digital dementia from the more commonly understood dementia, Dr. Salçini clarifies that dementia, as traditionally known, involves a physiological shrinking of the brain's structure. It predominantly manifests in older individuals and has distinct effects that are not entirely analogous to the effects of digital dementia.

Dr. Celal Salçini emphasizes that while diseases within the dementia spectrum, such as Alzheimer's disease, are more commonly associated with age-related factors, digital dementia has the potential to impact individuals with developing brains, including children. The excessive use of electronic devices at a young age is a growing concern among healthcare professionals and psychologists.

The symptoms of digital dementia encompass a range of manifestations, including social isolation, reduced physical movement, irritability, short-term memory loss, and developmental delays. These effects serve as warning signs that excessive reliance on digital technology can have adverse consequences on cognitive development and overall well-being, particularly in young individuals. Recognizing and addressing these symptoms is crucial for promoting healthier digital habits and mitigating the risks associated with digital dementia.

Dr. Celal Salçini highlights the necessity of imparting wise and responsible technology usage to future generations. He offers several recommendations, including the following:

Promote balanced reading habits: Research indicates that reading printed materials enhances reading comprehension. Encourage the use of print media such as magazines, comics, and newspapers instead of relying solely on tablets and smartphones for reading. Set limits on screen time: Establish reasonable limits on the amount of time spent using electronic devices. Encourage children and adolescents to engage in a diverse range of activities that stimulate physical, social, and cognitive development. Encourage outdoor activities: Encourage outdoor play and physical exercise to foster a well-rounded lifestyle and reduce excessive reliance on digital devices. Foster face-to-face social interactions: Encourage interpersonal connections and face-to-face communication to counteract the potential isolation that excessive screen time may cause.

By implementing these suggestions, it is possible to cultivate a healthier approach to technology usage and mitigate the risks associated with digital dementia, particularly among young individuals.

Dr. Celal Salçini emphasizes the vital role of play and exercise in keeping the brain active and healthy. To further highlight this point, he concludes his thoughts by providing a list of games that can help maintain brain health:

Outdoor sports: Engaging in outdoor sports fosters real-time problem-solving skills, decision-making, and cognitive flexibility. Strategic games: Encourage children to play strategic games such as chess, scrabble, and jigsaw puzzles. These games promote critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and logical reasoning, as opposed to solely playing attention-enhancing and reaction-based games on technological devices.

Dr. Salçini emphasizes the importance of being role models for children, as they observe and emulate their parents' behavior. By incorporating these recommendations into our own lives and encouraging our children to participate in brain-stimulating activities, we can actively contribute to creating positive change and nurturing healthy cognitive development.







