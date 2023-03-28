Avian inluenza detected in China’s Zhongshan city

A case of H3N8 infection, also known as avian influenza, was reported in China's southeastern coastal province of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong and Macau autonomous regions.

The case was reported by local health authorities in Zhongshan city, home to around 4.4 million people, on Sunday, according to Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

It said a 56-year-old woman with multiple myeloma and other basic medical history was found infected with the H3N8 avian influenza virus.

According to the Avian Flu Diary blog, it is the third case in China since 2022.

The lady "had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird activities around her home," said a statement by the center.

Health officials have launched epidemiological investigations, close contact tracking management, investigation of epidemic-related places, and on-site elimination.

"No abnormalities have been found in close contacts so far," the statement added.

The center said the case is believed to be "a sporadic" one and "the risk of virus transmission is low at this stage."

However, the health authorities called on local people to "avoid direct contact with live poultry and dead poultry in daily life, take personal protection, pay attention to food hygiene, separate raw and cooked meat, and cook meat thoroughly before eating."

"People with respiratory symptoms such as pain should wear a mask and seek medical treatment as soon as possible," it added.