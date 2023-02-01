US to end health emergency for COVID-19 on May 11

The US is planning to end the COVID-19 health emergency on May 11, 2023, said the White House.

"The COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency (PHE) was declared by the Trump Administration in 2020. They are currently set to expire on March 1 and April 11, respectively. At present, the Administration's plan is to extend the emergency declarations to May 11, and then end both emergencies on that date," said a statement from the Office of Management and Budget on Monday.

Republican majority Congress was preparing a bill to end emergencies in spring.

But the statement said "an abrupt end to the emergency declarations would create wide-ranging chaos and uncertainty throughout the health care system -- for states, for hospitals and doctors' offices, and, most importantly, for tens of millions of Americans."